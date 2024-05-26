MetisDAO Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $469.66 million and approximately $47.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $82.60 or 0.00119959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011333 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,848.80 or 0.99994101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.44138576 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $19,064,088.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

