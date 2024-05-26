Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Reduced by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,415 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.9% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 484,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,620,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 677,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.22. 12,024,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

