Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and traded as high as $9.98. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10,191 shares.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 75.36% and a net margin of 86.57%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,099 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.