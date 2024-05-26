Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2057397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
