Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 2057397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Merus by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Trading Up 36.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

