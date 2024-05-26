Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.80.

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Merus by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

