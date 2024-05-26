Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $75,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MTH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.