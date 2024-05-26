Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Acquires $43,670.34 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $43,670.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 325,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,662.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 7,584 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $44,138.88.

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 995 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,562.05.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1,372 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,985.04.

On Friday, May 17th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 41,600 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $234,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75.

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $112,463.87.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

MDRR stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.