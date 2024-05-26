McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

