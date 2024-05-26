Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRPX stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.