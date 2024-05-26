Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.