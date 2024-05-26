Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

