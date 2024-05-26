Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.9 %

MBUU opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $737.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Malibu Boats by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

