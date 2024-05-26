Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $737.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

