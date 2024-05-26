Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $185,364.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,084.08 or 1.00047671 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00115667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000476 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $158,513.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

