Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

