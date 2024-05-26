LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.54 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,042. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

