Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates reissued a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.33.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after buying an additional 159,502 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $79,366,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.