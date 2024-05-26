Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $239.28 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Lisk has a market cap of $239.28 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001435 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000882 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

