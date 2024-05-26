Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 63,597 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after buying an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 383,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 84,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,746,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,700. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

