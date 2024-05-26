Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

