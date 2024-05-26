Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,199,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 94.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

