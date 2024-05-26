Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.21. 2,632,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

