Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 424,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,659.2% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,031. The company has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.