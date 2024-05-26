Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

