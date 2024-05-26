Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,153. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

