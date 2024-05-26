Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,935,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 6,152,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

