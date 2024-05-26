Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,767 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 248,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,513. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $637,310.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $637,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

