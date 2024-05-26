Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $32,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

IBOC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 121,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,578. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

