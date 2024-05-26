Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. 1,354,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

