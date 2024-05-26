Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 123.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 77.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.12. 2,094,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,441. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

