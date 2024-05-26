Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 2,092,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

