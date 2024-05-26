Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

