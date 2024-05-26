Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

