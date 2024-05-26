Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 254.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,903. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

