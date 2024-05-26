Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 254.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.
American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,903. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
