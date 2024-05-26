Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period.

Shares of VTHR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.14. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $236.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

