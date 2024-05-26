Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.76. The stock had a trading volume of 862,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

