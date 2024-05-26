Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,404,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Up 1.2 %

EFX stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.02. 612,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $241.72. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

