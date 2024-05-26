Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. 6,451,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,550,620. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

