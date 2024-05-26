Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,581. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

