Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.09 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

