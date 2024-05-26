LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

