Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

LWAY opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,552 over the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

