Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

LB stock opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

