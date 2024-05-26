Lake Street Capital Boosts Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $13.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $6,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

