KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KKR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

