Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 1,414,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,946. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

