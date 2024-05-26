Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kanzhun by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 877,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

