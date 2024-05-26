Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.32

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and traded as low as $45.09. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 5,631 shares trading hands.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

