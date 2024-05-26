Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Verint Systems by 276.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.63. 589,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.