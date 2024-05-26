Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,558. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

